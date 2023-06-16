Crumbl Cookie announces opening date for Pismo Beach store

Crumbl Cookies is opening its newest Central Coast location next week.

The store at 5038 Five Cities Dr., Ste. E9 in Pismo Beach will open to customers for the first time at 8 a.m. on June 23.

Hours will be weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

A spokesperson says the new location created 50 jobs.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its 4.25" wide cookies and rotating menu of six flavors that changes weekly.

Crumbl currently has locations in Santa Maria and Paso Robles. A San Luis Obispo location is also in the works off Madonna Road.

