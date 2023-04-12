Crumbl Cookies coming to SLO

Signs are up for a new Crumbl Cookies store in the city of San Luis Obispo.

The company has not yet released an opening date for the San Luis Obispo store located on Madonna Road.

Crumbl Cookies has more than 500 locations across the country but this would be the third location on the central coast and the second store in San Luis Obispo County.

The first location on the Central Coast is in Santa Barbara County in Santa Maria on Betteravia Road.

The second store just opened in Paso Robles on Theater Drive.

And there are also signs up in Pismo Beach for another store, but that is not yet listed on the company's website.