Crumbl Cookies opening second Central Coast location

A popular dessert shop is coming to Paso Robles.

Signs are up for Crumbl Cookies at 2307 Theater Dr., #600 near See’s Candies in the Target shopping center.

The Crumbl website lists the store’s hours as Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Crumbl Cookies features a variety of 4.25"-wide cookies with a menu of six that rotates weekly.

It's the first store in San Luis Obispo County for the company and second location on the Central Coast. The company opened a store in Santa Maria last August.

There are also signs up in Pismo Beach for another location, but that is not yet listed on the company’s website.

The grand opening for the Paso Robles store is set for Friday, March 31, according to signs at the new site.

