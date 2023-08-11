Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for San Luis Obispo location

An opening date has been set for the newest Crumbl Cookies location on the Central Coast.

The company announced Friday that its San Luis Obispo store would open Aug. 18 at 8 a.m.

A ribbon-cutting celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. that day and Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 2 p.m., customers can enjoy a “Pink Party,” which will include face painting, live music and giveaways.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its 4.25" wide cookies and rotating menu of six flavors that changes weekly.

There are more than 500 locations across the country, including Santa Maria, Pismo Beach and Paso Robles.

The San Luis Obispo store, which is locally owned and operated, is located at 481 Madonna Rd, Ste. D.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

The company says this new location provided more than 40 career opportunities.

