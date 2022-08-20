Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast

Crumbl Cookies is coming to Santa Maria.

The new location is currently under construction at 449 Betteravia Rd., next to the new Guitar Center.

Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast. Currently, you have to drive to Oxnard or Bakersfield to reach the closest Crumbl Cookies locations.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its 4.25" wide cookies and rotating menu. The classic Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple but other popular flavors include Raspberry Cheesecake, French Silk Pie, Peanut Butter Blossom, Lemon Poppy Seed, and Caramel Popcorn.

Crumbl offers curbside pickup, delivery, in-store purchase, shipping, and catering.