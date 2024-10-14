'Crusin' for a Cause: Pink Edition' fundraiser rides through Central Coast

Community members came together on Sunday to raise money and awareness for breast cancer at the 2nd annual "Cruisin' for a Cause: Pink Edition" bike ride.

Participants, who were each dressed in pink, started at the Pismo Beach Pier on Sunday morning and rode their e-bikes up the Central Coast to the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach.

The ride ended at Mulligan's Bar & Grill, where riders enjoyed live music, games, and food.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will go toward the Susan G. Komen Foundation— a non-profit dedicated to fighting and researching breast cancer.

"We've had so many wonderful organizations and people sign up and help raise money for this cause," event organizer Toby Kaiser-Arnett said. "The Central Coast is just an amazing place and such a great community to come out, and I hope next year, it'll be even bigger and better."

If you couldn't make it to the 2nd annual fundraiser on Sunday, organizers say you can still donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation online.