CSU Board of Trustees votes to integrate Cal Poly and CSU Maritime Academy

On Thursday, the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees voted to integrate CSU Maritime Academy and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The move was recommended by the CSU Chancellor in June and has undergone a rigorous integration planning process since.

According to the San Luis Obispo school's Cal Poly Maritime Academy webpage, the newly approved integration makes administrative tasks more efficient, "builds on Cal Poly’s strong track record in admissions and enrollment," and "unites two institutions that share a hands-on, immersive educational approach."

Officials say the decision comes as Cal Maritime faces fiscal challenges that inhibit its viability as an individual institution. This instability endangers the school's ability to offer key maritime programs to its students and employ faculty and staff, according to Cal Poly.

On the Cal Poly Maritime Academy webpage, school representatives report that the integration will ensure the programs' continuation, thus providing a "vital economic and security resource to our state and nation."

CSU Maritime Academy is a 92-acre maritime campus situated in Solano County.

By July 1, 2025, the institution will reportedly operate as a single university under the name "Cal Poly, Solano Campus."

By fall of 2026, officials say the first Cal Poly, Solano Campus students will enroll as Cal Poly students.

The upcoming integration is set to establish a single administrative structure, one shared budget, and one of each of the appropriate shared governance structures.

More information on the new move— including answers to frequently asked questions— can be found on the Cal Poly Maritime Academy webpage.