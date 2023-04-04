Cuesta College agriculture plant sale begins

Online preordering for Cuesta College's 6th Annual Plant Sale begins Tuesday, school officials announced.

Online preorders will be accepted through April 12.

Officials said plants are grown by agriculture students and faculty, including 43 tomato varieties, hot and sweet peppers, squash, herbs, perennials, and more.

The plants were seeded by transplanted by students in the plant propagation and production class and are suitable for growing in various parts of San Luis Obispo County.

“We welcome the community to purchase these plants and support a program in its mission to develop future farmers and agriculturists,” said Dean Harrell, Agriculture Plant Science Instructor. “Gardening, like food, brings together people of different ages for a common goal.”

Orders can be picked up at the Pete Cagliero Plant Scient Facility in the North County campus on April 14 and 15 at a chosen time slot and at the San Luis Obispo campus on April 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lot 4.

