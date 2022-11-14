Cuesta College art students create an immersive art installation for homeless awareness

Cuesta College art students created an immersive art installation for homeless awareness by displaying an encampment.

Almost every semester, Cuesta College Sculpture I students create a group installation project.

This semester, the students have chosen the topic of homelessness for an outdoor project in the bark area by the sculpture classroom Room 7107.

The project was put forward by a student who is currently homeless and lives with her family at the Kansas Ave. parking area.

The students created an encampment with human figures and tents made mostly of used clothing, cardboard, and blankets.

The project was put on display Monday, November 14 from 12 to 3:35 p.m.

The project will be disassembled on Monday, November 21 at noon.