Cuesta College board passes vaccination recommendation

Cuesta College is the latest school to require COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus.

The resolution approved 5-1 by the board during a special meeting Wednesday will require vaccinations for students, employees and even visitors accessing the college’s campuses and facilities.

The requirement will be fully implemented Oct. 15.

“Vaccination is the most effective means of preventing COVID-19, and the resolution passed by the Board of Trustees strengthens Cuesta College’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our students and employees,” said Dr. Jill Stearns in a press release.

The college says the resolution follows the recommendations and directions of federal, state and local health agencies and is consistent with vaccine requirements adopted by other schools and colleges in the state.

“Our goal is to ensure our students’ completion of their educational goals and provide the safest in-person learning environment as possible, and a vaccinated campus community supports that goal,” said Board of Trustees President Mary Strobridge in a press release.

Allan Hancock College has a similar requirement, which goes into effect for students, staff and faculty Oct. 1.

