Cuesta College breaks ground on San Luis Obispo Campus Center

Cuesta College broke ground on the San Luis Obispo Campus Center Wednesday afternoon.

School officials said the new 33,728 square feet building will serve as the "front door" and main hub of the San Luis Obispo campus.

"(This is) where community members and interested students can be welcomed, walk in and leave registered for classes," Jill Stearns, Cuesta College President told KSBY.

Counseling, financial aid, and registration services will also be available for students at the Campus Center.

In terms of facilities, the building will feature a boardroom, cafe, meeting and conference rooms, and offices.

The $37 million project was made possible by Measure L, according to school officials. In 2014, San Luis Obispo County voters approved the $275M general obligation bond which would allow for new construction projects at Cuesta College.

The San Luis Obispo Campus Center is expected to be complete by Spring 2025.

