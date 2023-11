Cuesta College canceled classes Wednesday after a power outage was reported a little after 10 a.m.

PG&E is anticipating that power will return early this evening.

An update will be sent to students at 3:00 p.m. regarding classes scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. or later.

The PG&E website is reporting that the outage is affecting a little less than 300 customers.