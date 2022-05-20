Cuesta College celebrates its largest-ever graduating class

Cuesta College celebrated its 57th graduating class on Friday with a drive-through ceremony in San Luis Obispo.

More than 1,600 students graduated -- the most in the college's history.

The graduating class includes students ranging in age from 17 to 86-years-old.

"I feel great about graduating, personally," said Steven Brewer. "I feel like it's finally over with here at Cuesta College. I've been attending here since 2018. I'm so proud of myself for making this milestone happen."

Cuesta College offers 47 associate degree programs and 36 transfer degrees.

This year's graduating class earned a total of 2,452 degrees.