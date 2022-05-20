Watch
Cuesta College celebrates nursing program graduates

Cuesta College Registered Nursing Program graduates attend a pinning ceremony on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 22:05:05-04

Cuesta College celebrated its graduating class of nurses on Thursday.

The school held a special pinning ceremony for the students who are receiving their associate's degrees from the Cuesta College Registered Nursing Program.

A drive-through commencement ceremony for all of Cuesta's 2022 graduates will be held on Friday, May 20.

The college is celebrating its largest-ever graduating class with 1,646 students.

Those students are receiving a total of 2,452 degrees.

The drive-through ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 2 p.m.

