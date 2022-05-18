Cuesta College celebrates record-breaking number of graduates

Cuesta College is celebrating its record-breaking number of graduates Friday, May 20.

The college will host a drive-through commencement ceremony from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus.

This year’s ceremony honors the accomplishments of 1,646 graduating students. The school says that's the most in Cuesta College history.

A total of 2,452 degrees will be awarded this year, including 1,327 associate in arts, 332 associate in science, 458 associate in arts for transfer and 335 associate in science for transfer.

Cuesta College offers 47 associate degree programs and 36 transfer degrees, providing students with a pathway into the California State University system.

The college says 841 of the graduating students came from San Luis Obispo County high schools.

The graduating class includes students with an age range of 17 to 86.

Eleven veterans also earned degrees this year, representing the Air Force, Army, Marine, Navy and Coast Guard.

Cuesta College says the public is invited to watch the event's livestream on YouTube.