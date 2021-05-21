Cuesta College celebrating graduates at drive-through ceremony

More than 1,000 graduates are set to take part in drive-through graduation ceremonies at Cuesta College Friday.

The afternoon ceremony honors 1,250 students ranging in age from 16 to 71 earning associate degrees, certificates, GED, and ESL certificates from fall 2020, spring 2021 and summer 2021.

More than 1,600 degrees are being awarded, including 36 transfer degrees for students who will move onto four-year universities.

“Congratulations to our graduating class of 2021,” said Superintendent and President Dr. Jill Stearns in a press release. “You have so much to be proud of, and your graduation date will forever shine on your resume, showing your perseverance, dedication, and preparedness for excellence in whatever comes next.”

Cuesta says 607 of the gradates are from San Luis Obispo County high schools and of those, 369 were Promise Scholarship recipients.

Degrees were also awarded to 22 veterans.

