Cuesta College continues Día De Los Muertos celebration

Cuesta College is continuing its Día De Los Muertos celebration online with their virtual alter.

The Mexican holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 by families welcoming their deceased relatives’ souls for a visit. Many celebrations consist of creating ofrendas or altars displaying ancestors and relatives’ photos, food, and drinks.

"Día de Muertos gives us all a way to cope and celebrate together as a community the loss of a loved one," said Aly Aguirre, Cuesta College Financial Aid Specialist. "Families and communities can celebrate together all of our loved ones who are no longer with us."

The college encouraged students and staff to submit photos of their deceased loved ones to be viewed on the Cuesta College Webpage.

They have been displayed since Oct. 25.

A zoom celebration took place on Friday, Oct. 29, where participants discussed cultural appropriation, played Loteria, created sugar skull art, and shared stories about their loved ones.

You can view the virtual Ofrenda on 2021 Altars (cuesta.edu).

