Cuesta College fall semester begins

This week doesn't just mark back-to-school for kids and teens; it also means the start of the school year for some college students.

Cuesta College began its fall semester Monday, welcoming thousands of students on and off campus.

Students visiting campus were able to pick up materials for the school year, meet faculty, and register for classes.

Dr. Jill Stearns, the superintendent and president of Cuesta College, hopes students feel welcomed this school year.

"We want them to feel that this is a place where they belong, that they are valued and supported by the employees at Cuesta College, [and] also where they feel connected," Stearns said.

This year, 62% of classes will be in person. The college also boasts 18 new faculty members and new student leadership.

For first-year student Dane McGuire, the new school year offers lots of academic and social opportunities.

"I want to accomplish, like, having a genuine connection with people, making new friends along the way, and also getting a degree and playing sports at the same time," McGuire said.

More information about Cuesta College's back-to-school events this month is on its website.