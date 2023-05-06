Cuesta College Foundation raises $100k for emergency student assistance fund

More than $100k was raised at the 50th Anniversary Celebration for Cuesta College hosted by the Cuesta College Foundation.

In total $109,789.94 will go toward the Foundation’s endowment for the Cuesta Assistance for Student Emergencies (CASE) Fund.

The CASE Fund provides emergency grants for Cuesta College students experiencing a financial emergency with unforeseeable expenses that could ultimately cause them to drop out of college.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support we received from the community at our 50th Anniversary celebration,” said Cuesta College Foundation Executive Director Shannon Hill. “The funds raised will significantly impact the lives of Cuesta College students and help us continue our mission of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to our community.”

The Foundation has raised millions of dollars to assist students through scholarships, programs and capital projects. The Cuesta College Foundation is one of California’s top ten community college foundations.