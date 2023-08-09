Cuesta College Foundation to offer more than $1 million in financial aid for upcoming school year

The Cuesta College Foundation has allocated over $1 million in financial support to students for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

This is the greatest amount of financial support the college has ever provided in a single academic year.

Funds are divided into three areas. The largest amount of money comes in the form of annual scholarships, which comprise $500,000. Another $400,000 is devoted to the Cuesta Promise, which provides two years of free education to all San Luis Obispo County high school graduates, and $100,000 comes in the form of miscellaneous financial support, including awards and named student scholarships.

In a press release published by Cuesta College, Shannon Hill, Executive Director of the Cuesta College Foundation, said that “this million-dollar milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to breaking down financial barriers and empowering students to achieve their educational goals.”

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide transformative opportunities for students in San Luis Obispo County,” Hill added.

The Cuesta College Foundation hosted its 34th Annual Scholarship Reception on August 3 at its San Luis Obispo campus. At this reception, Alexandria Roy, a Nursing student who received the Debra Wacker Nursing Scholarship and Ralston Family Scholarship, spoke on the impact of the scholarship they received.

“With these scholarships, I am more determined than ever to continue my education and develop into the best nurse I can be. My experiences have instilled in me an unwavering commitment to serve those in need. I pledge to use these scholarships as a catalyst for positive change, not just in my life but in the lives of others. I aspire to be a beacon of hope for those facing hardships, just as this scholarship has been a beacon of hope for me,” Roy shared.

Student debt remains a concern for many throughout the state of California. According to a 2020 story, the average for a California college graduate for the 2019-20 school year was $21,125, and 46% of California college graduates held student loan debt.