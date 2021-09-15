Cuesta College hosting multiple events for Hispanic Heritage Month

Cuesta College is hosting a series of events for Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from September 15 to October 15.

On Wednesday, the college held a Resource Fair at the San Luis Obispo campus to share mental health and other resources with students and their families. A bilingual seminar on Mental Well-being and Navigating the Health System will also be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Other events planned at Cuesta during Hispanic Heritage Month include a book club with Erika Sanchez, the author of "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," a Path for Citizenship workshop, and a panel to hear the stories of undocumented students from Cuesta, Allan Hancock College, and Cal Poly.

College officials say the events are an opportunity to connect with the school's Hispanic communities and their families.

"Having the connection, feeling like hey, you look like me, or hey, you speak like me, or I can actually feel comfortable because I can use my first language to communicate," explained Andrea Echeverri, Cuesta College Student Health Center Program Specialist.

For a full list of events taking place at Cuesta College during Hispanic Heritage Month, click here.