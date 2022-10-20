Cuesta College hosts California Association of Psychiatric Technicians Conference

Department of State Hospitals Atascadero and Cuesta College are hosting a state conference for all Psychiatric Technician training schools in California.

The first day of the conference took place on Thursday, October 20 and the second day continues on Friday, October 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This will take place at Cuesta College in the ASA Conference Center.

The conference will cover best practices on training and recruitment for new students interested in the medical field, specializing in psychiatric care.

Department of State Hospitals Atascadero is the third largest employer in the county. They have a total of 515 psychiatric technician positions including supervisors and assistants.

DSH will have staff available for interviews who were once students and have successfully transitioned into a career at the state hospital.