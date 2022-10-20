Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cuesta College hosts California Association of Psychiatric Technicians Conference

cuesta-generi
Cuesta College
California Association of Psychiatric Technicians Conference to be held Friday, October 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cuesta College
cuesta-generi
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 17:40:06-04

Department of State Hospitals Atascadero and Cuesta College are hosting a state conference for all Psychiatric Technician training schools in California.

The first day of the conference took place on Thursday, October 20 and the second day continues on Friday, October 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This will take place at Cuesta College in the ASA Conference Center.

The conference will cover best practices on training and recruitment for new students interested in the medical field, specializing in psychiatric care.

Department of State Hospitals Atascadero is the third largest employer in the county. They have a total of 515 psychiatric technician positions including supervisors and assistants.

DSH will have staff available for interviews who were once students and have successfully transitioned into a career at the state hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png