Cuesta College hosts motivational conference for high school students

Cuesta College hosted the Edúcate Sí Se Puede Conference for high school students Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of high school students attended the conference meant to inspire Latino and Latina students in San Luis Obispo County.

The goal for speakers at this conference was to motivate high schoolers to pursue higher education and encourage them to overcome barriers.

"We learned a lot of like new programs they have around, I also saw around their campus they're really pretty welcoming it's nice," said San Luis Obispo High School Junior, Deborah Garcia.

Students told KSBY they also learned about the Dream Act including different college resources.