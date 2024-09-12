Cuesta College hosts Patriot's Day Tribute

Cuesta College hosted a Patriot's Day Tribute on Wednesday in observance of the victims and first responders of 9/11.

Attendees could visit either the San Luis Obispo campus or the North County campus for the ceremony.

Several local organizations were in attendance, including the Cuesta College Police Department, Cuesta College paramedic and EMT students, Cal Fire and SLO County Fire personnel, Army National Guard, and the SLO District Attorney's Office.

Dan Dow, a San Luis Obispo District Attorney, says that ceremonies like this are important— especially in the current political climate.

"Our world is continually getting more complex," Dow said. "There are more threats against freedom and democracy than ever before and it's important that we remember our freedom is not free. [It] takes our military and our first responders to secure that for our generation and the next generation."

Cuesta College's website says that the event served as a way to "honor the past and inspire the future".

"Today we're here to honor their memory, we're also here to remember the wonderful heroism of the first responders who came to protect and respond and try to get people saved from that tragic attack," Dow said.