Cuesta College offering incentives for students to get vaccinated

Cuesta College is offering students multiple incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eligible students can receive $250 gift cards and be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 scholarship.

Students who are currently enrolled in any credit or non-credit class, CCAP dual enrollment, Continuing Education course, and Community Programs are eligible.

To get the gift cards, students must bring proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID to the San Luis Obispo or Paso Robles campus starting Monday, Aug. 23.

"I'm very excited I get to use this on whatever I want," Cuesta College student Rebel Woodbury said. "It's awesome got a good benefit for taking it."

The drawing for the $5,000 scholarship will be announced at a later date.

"Most of our students are younger folks and we know that they are the ones with the lowest vaccination rates," Shannon Hill, Cuesta College Executive Director for Advancement, said Friday. "So anything that the college can do to help increase people's desire to get their vaccination shots and to keep our community healthy is what we want to do."

The college is also partnering with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department to offer walk-in mobile clinics with free vaccine doses for students, employees, and the public at the following dates and times:

Monday, Aug. 30th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Campus

Wednesday, Sept. 1st from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Paso Robles Campus

Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses will be provided at those clinics.

Cuesta College is not mandating vaccinations for students at this point.