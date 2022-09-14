Cuesta College opens Awareness Gallery for the month

The interactive Awareness Gallery that focuses on mental wellness at Cuesta College begins today, college officials said.

The Awareness Gallery is open from Sept. 14 to Oct. 12 during library hours at Cuesta College's San Luis Obispo and North County campuses.

Students, staff, and community members are all invited to visit the gallery and see "some of the common issues our students are facing, resources for that, and feel connected with other students sharing and walking through the gallery", Nicole Johnson, Director of Student Health Services at Cuesta College said.

The gallery includes interactive activities such as inviting students to share their own mental wellness tips on post-it notes and place them on the wall, said Johnson.

"We did not so much want to create another event where we are telling other people about mental health," said Johnson. "We want to create an experience for people to just share because we believe that mental wellness is a journey, is a continuum."

The gallery is a collaboration between the college and the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department. It is focused on mental health awareness, including basic needs, resources, and wellness.

The gallery is free to visit, and audio guides will be available in English and Spanish.

At the San Luis Obispo campus, the gallery is at the Dovica Learning Resource Center & Library in Building 3200. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

At the North County campus, the gallery is at the Schwartz Learning Resource Center & Library in Building N3100. It is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.