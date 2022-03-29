Cuesta College plant sale offers vegetables, perennials and more

Cuesta College is inviting the community to participate in their 5th Annual Plant Sale in April.

The plants, grown by agriculture students and faculty, include dozens of varieties of tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, squash, herbs and perennials. The plants range in price from $4 to $6 each.

Proceeds from the program to go the college's Agriculture Plant Science program.

Online pre-orders for the plants are open now through April 6.

Orders will be available for pick up at the Pete Cagliero Plant Science Facility on the North County Campus on April 8 and 9 and in Parking Lot 3 at the San Luis Obispo County campus on April 11, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Customers can choose when and where to pick up their orders while completing an online order.