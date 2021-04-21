Watch
Cuesta College Plant Science’s annual plant sale starting April 21

Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 20, 2021
Cuesta College Plant Science is inviting the public to their 4th Annual Plant Sale. Preorders are now being taken and pick-ups can be scheduled from April 21 - April 24.

“The community is invited to participate and form a connection to our food system by growing a garden and appreciate the contributions of our farmers to our everyday lives,” said Dean Harrell, Agriculture Plant Science Instructor. “You can expect well-nourished, non-GMO plants grown with beneficial microbes that will thrive in many areas of the county.”

Some of the plants grown and sold include tomatoes, peppers, perennials and more.

The prices of plants range from $3-$5. Proceeds benefit the Agriculture Plant Science program, which teaches sustainable practices in plant, soil, and water science.

Orders can be submitted online and picked up at the Cuesta College North County Campus Pete Cagliero Plant Science Facility.

