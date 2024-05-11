Cuesta College students and future technicians visit Porsche dealership

Students from the college's Automotive Mechanic training program had the opportunity to explore the facility and chat with certified professionals.

"I mean, it's just a different perspective. Like you can see real-world applications to what we're learning in class, from working on [different vehicles at Porsche]." Octavio Ferreyra, student at Cuesta College

The local Porsche dealership is new with a modern facility, offering students the opportunities to become certified Porsche technicians in the future.

"We're growing here at Porsche San Luis Obispo, and we're going to need qualified automotive technicians in the future. And so, hopefully there's a couple of potential [new Porsche technicians] in the group today." Tony Brizzolara, Porsche Pro

Cuesta Community College's Automotive Technology Department has already taught many students, serving the community for over 45 years by offering courses in 17 specialized areas.