Cuesta College to celebrate 58th Commencement with walk-through ceremony

Cuesta College's 58th graduating class will have a walk-through commencement ceremony on May 19, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus.

The college says that 1,207 graduating students will be honored for their accomplishments. Cuesta College will be giving out a a total of 1,614 degrees, including 697 associates in arts, 233 associates in science, 292 associates in arts for transfer, and 392 associates in science for transfer.

The college offers 141 certificate programs and 84 associate degree programs, which include 36 transfer degrees that will help many students transition into the California State University system.

“I am in awe of the remarkable achievements of Cuesta College’s graduating class of 2023. The highlight of the year is celebrating the accomplishments of our graduates. I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each triumphant student crossing the stage," said Superintendent/President Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College.

According to Cuesta College, 595 students of this year's graduating class are from San Luis Obispo County high schools.

The college states that 392 students have achieved honors or high honors, attaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, while 25 students have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

On May 18 at 1:00 p.m., the college will also honor 44 nursing graduates in a pinning ceremony at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, which can be streamed online.

Cuesta College is also inviting the public to watch their 58th Commencement ceremony online.

For more information about their upcoming commencement ceremony, click here.

