An area known as the Cuesta Inlet near the far end of Morro Bay is up for sale.

Thirteen acres across three parcels of land are on the market for $1 million.

The area is particularly popular with kayakers.

"At one time we only had maybe a dozen kayaks out here," said neighboring resident Duane Smythe.

But year after year those kayaks piled up. Now Smythe's view is obstructed by kayaks stacked on top of one another.

"Over the years it's just become a dumping ground," Smythe said.

Kayaks aren't the only things obstructing the view. A number of Hobie Cats and boat trailers have been left in the area throughout the years as well. Smythe says the number of boats in his backyard takes away from the natural beauty of the area.

"I have to look at kayaks and old aluminum boats and things like that instead of herrings and egrets," Smythe said.

The realtor says he's heard mixed reviews about the public use of the property from neighboring residents.

"...can't find space there for my boat, to oh golly I wish they'd get rid of all these kayaks," said Jack Franklin, Franklin Real Estate & Rentals owner and broker.

Neighbors are also concerned about some of the people using the land. They say people experiencing homelessness and campers often hang out behind their homes.

"It's a safety concern and an environmental concern. Where are these folks going to the restroom at?" Smythe said.

Franklin says one of the three parcels is a zoned residential building site, meaning a buyer could potentially build a residence on the land.

"I can't see any reason why if the county were to issue building permits, that this lot wouldn't qualify," Franklin said.

However, there is no water or sewer hook up.

Local residents created a group called “Save the Cuesta Inlet” to attempt to keep the land open for public use.

Franklin says he is negotiating with both public and private interests and the property will go to the group that presents the first acceptable offer to the seller.

"Groups who want to buy it for the public to preserve it, much like the state it's in. I'm also negotiating with private individuals to potentially develop it," Franklin said.

Those interested in conserving the Cuesta Inlet can find more information about how to do so on the group's Facebook page.