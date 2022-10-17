Culvert replacement along Hwy 154 and 246 in Santa Barbara County begins

Culvert replacement projects along Highways 153 and 246 will result in reversing traffic control beginning Monday, Caltrans said.

Travelers will encounter reversing traffic control along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara one-quarter mile east of West Camino Cielo Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will also be reversing traffic control on Highway 246 near Santa Ynez at the Gainey Vineyard entrance Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The project is set to take place Monday continuing each week through Friday, Nov 18.

