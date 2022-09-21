Watch Now
Culvert replacement closes section of Orcutt Rd.

Posted at 6:29 PM, Sep 20, 2022
Crews have begun work to replace a culvert just outside of San Luis Obispo city limits in a project that will last through Thursday.

A section of Orcutt Rd. is blocked off north of Biddle Ranch Rd. between Righetti Rd. and the San Luis Obispo city limit.

The road will be closed to drivers from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 20-22.

There are more than 4,950 culverts in San Luis Obispo County. The culvert up for replacement was found to be deficient in a recent inspection, city officials say.

Detour signs will be in place while the road is closed.

