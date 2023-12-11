Customers dine in at Vic's Cafe in Paso Robles one last time before closing its doors after 80 years

After 80 years, Vic's Cafe in Paso Robles has closed its doors.

KSBY stopped by the cafe on 13th Street Sunday morning where people enjoyed breakfast at the cafe for the last time.

Customers told us the cafe will be missed and are sad to see it closing.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Vic's Cafe said, "We have been hit hard by the Covid period and the downtown parking (so many customers made errors putting in their license plate and received tickets!) We are not comfortable renewing our lease. Since we need to be out by the 31st, we have to stop early and sell equipment, etc..."

Vic's Cafe was a local, family-owned and operated restaurant since 1942.

The cafe specialized in breakfast and lunch using local ingredients and made-from-scratch cooking.