Customers raise money after generator stolen from Santa Maria food truck

The owner of Beth's Tamales and Tacos in Santa Maria, Yocabeth Rangel, says the generator for her food truck was stolen last Thursday night, temporarily bringing her business to a halt.

She then took to her food truck's social media page to let customers know what happened.

"They helped me so much," Rangel said. "Saturday was so busy. They Venmoed me. One of my customers opened up a GoFundMe account too because generators are not cheap. Generators are expensive."

Rangel says the donations she has received in the past few days have been enough to cover the costs of a new generator for her food truck.

You can find her selling tacos and tamales from Thursday through Sunday near the corner of Orcutt and Lakeview roads.