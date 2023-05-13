Cuyama Valley Peddlers' Market on Saturday

The Peddlers' Market in Cuyama Valley takes place on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richardson Park.

Event organizers say this market has over 30 vendors. All vendor fee proceeds are donated to the local recreation district and provide free crafts for kids.

There will be a large range of vendors selling vintage goods, plants, yard sale items, western gear, burned art hats, accessories, and handmade crafts.

There will be a beer/mimosa garden by the Cuyama Valley Exchange Club as well as a BBQ that helps raise funds for Exchange Club Elks Rodeo Queen Candidate Brisa Lopez Silva.