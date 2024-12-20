CyberTip leads to arrest of Lompoc man for possession of child pornography

A Lompoc man was arrested on Tuesday after being found with more than 600 images fitting the description of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), also known as child pornography.

On March 13, detectives from the Lompoc Police Department (LPD) reportedly received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that a suspect had uploaded CSAM through a social media app.

Officials say a search warrant was authored and granted to the social media company.

While investigating the CyberTip, LPD detectives report that they received two additional related CyberTips, prompting another search warrant to be authored and granted to the social media company.

During the investigation, 44-year-old Ryan Crandall was identified as the suspect, according to LPD.

A granted search warrant allowed authorities to collect several of Crandall's electronic devices.

After reviewing an extensive amount of digital evidence, officials say over 29,000 images that met the criteria of CSAM were located.

On Tuesday, LPD detectives reportedly found and arrested Crandall following the issuing of a Ramey warrant.

Authorities say Crandall was booked at the LPD Jail for the charge of CSAM possession, manufacture, and/or distribution of more than 600 images.