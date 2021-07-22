Watch
Cyclists pass through Central Coast on mission to raise awareness about sex trafficking

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cyclists with Pedal the Pacific stopped in Lompoc on July 21, 2021, on a ride from Seattle to San Diego.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 21:14:12-04

A dozen women are cycling from Seattle to San Diego and made a stop on the Central Coast Wednesday.

The riders are part of the Pedal the Pacific organization that raises funds for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The group first rode down the West Coast in 2017 to raise awareness about domestic sex trafficking within their communities.

"It's been really cool to see how a group of women can advocate together and just how empowering it is to do something really physically challenging while also advocating for something that's like just really important and it's been just like a really powerful experience," said Rebekah Homer, a cyclist from Clinton, MO.

Like Homer, the riders come from all over the country.

They've raised about $120,000 so far.

On Wednesday, they rode from Arroyo Grande to Lompoc.

On Thursday, they'll continue on to Santa Barbara.

