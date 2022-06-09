Cyclists ride 545 miles in support of AIDS Foundation

Thousands of cyclists and volunteers continued their 545 mile AIDS/LifeCycle journey through the Central Coast on Wednesday.

The seven day journey started in San Francisco and will go to Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the cyclists passed through Paso Robles all the way to Santa Maria.

The participants have raised more than $17.8 million.

They say it's the highest fundraising amount in the event's history.

The funds go toward supporting San Francisco's AIDS Foundation and the HIV services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

"As you might tell from my outfit, it's a very fun event filled with costumes and laughter as we both honor how we have come and those we've lost in the HIV epidemic over time, but also celebrate the progress that we've made and walk right along those who continue to live with HIV everyday," Dr. Tyler Termeer, San Francisco AIDS Foundation Chief Executive Officer, said.

The cyclists reached Preisker Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday and ended their day at Riverbend Park. On Thursday, they will head to Lompoc.

After that, the cyclists will make their way toward Santa Barbara and Ventura on Friday.