Cyclists ride from Cambria to Oceano on day 5 of fundraising challenge

California Coast Classic bicyclists made their way from Cambria to Oceano on Tuesday as they continue a journey that will take them from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise funds for the Arthritis Foundation.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 17:49:30-04

More than 200 riders made their way from Cambria to Oceano Wednesday for the fifth leg of a bike trip that will conclude in Los Angeles.

The California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic started in San Francisco on Sept. 10. Riders are expected to reach Los Angeles by Sept. 17.

The eight-day tour is an annual event that raises funds for the Arthritis Foundation.

Pete Staylor, a cyclist for Team Billy competing in the ride, told KSBY what the trip was about.

"We're riding for a cure, but it's more than that," Staylor said. "The Arthritis Foundation does this ride. Since 2001 we [have] raised over a million dollars for research children's programs and advocacy for the Arthritis Foundation."

The riders will camp in Oceano Wednesday night before riding to Buellton on Thursday.

They are set to reach Ventura on Sept. 16 and will finish the ride in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

