Cyclists to utilize Highway 1 during Morro Bay Triathlon this weekend

Participants of the Morro Bay Triathlon will cycle on portions of Highway 1 in Morro Bay and Cayucos on Sunday, November 6 between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.

This will occur in the following locations:



Northbound Hwy 1 from the intersection of Hwy 41 to 13 th Street in Cayucos and then returning on southbound Hwy 1

Northbound Hwy 1 from the intersection of Hwy 41 to Harmony Headlands State Park in Cayucos and then returning on southbound Hwy 1

This race offers two lengths including a 12-mile and 24-mile bike route starting and finishing along the Morro Bay Embarcadero.

The cyclists will be riding near moving traffic, so no road closures are planned. There is signage along the route informing the public of this event. The California Highway Patrol will also be present to ensure the safety of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.