DA: Fake website targets Goleta restaurant patrons

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office is warning the community about a scam involving a fake webpage for a local restaurant.

The fake webpage, latapatia3ca.club, comes up as a search result for "La Tapatia #3 Goleta" on Google. It is reportedly affiliated with a website called OrderHero.

The DA's Office says the fake webpage appears to allow online ordering for the restaurant and takes customer payment and credit card information but the orders are not forwarded to the actual restaurant.

Anyone with information about online scams involving fake websites or OrderHero is encouraged to contact DA Investigator Greg Hons at (805) 568-2390. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this or any other fraud should contact their local law enforcement agency.