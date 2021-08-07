DA: Judge dismisses information against woman accused of shooting husband in San Luis Obispo

A retired judge dismissed information against a San Luis Obispo woman accused of shooting her husband, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The dismissal of the information was against the objection of the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s office.

Skylar Marshall was arrested in July 2020 for reportedly shooting and killing her husband Alexander Hagist at an apartment complex on the corner of Peach and Chorro streets in San Luis Obispo.

In April, a judge ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to charge her with murder but that there was sufficient evidence to charge her with involuntary manslaughter.

The DA’s office said that they are now reviewing their options.