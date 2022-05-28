DA: Law enforcement officers did not violate the law in shooting of Nipomo active shooter

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has determined law enforcement officers were justified when they used deadly force against a man who had fired more than 20 rounds from a handgun at the Vons gas station in Nipomo nearly two years ago.

Scott Cameron Huffman, 42, of Bakersfield was shot and killed during a confrontation with sheriff's deputies and a California Highway Patrol officer on Aug. 21, 2020.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced Friday that his office has completed an independent review of the officer-involved shooting and concluded that the officers did not violate the law.

In a press release, the DA's Office said, "There is reliable evidence that each officers’ actions were reasonable, necessary and justified under the totality of the circumstances when they discharged their firearms shooting at Scott Huffman, resulting in his death, on August 21, 2020."

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office previously said that while the motive for the shooting was unknown, Huffman was apparently having a mental health crisis when he opened fire at the gas station.

No law enforcement or civilians were hurt during the incident.