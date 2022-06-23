Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Lompoc police officer who was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and sexual battery.

Officer Mauricio Calderon was arrested at his attorney's office in Santa Maria in April. At the time, Attorney Michael Scott told KSBY News that Calderon was cooperative with detectives and provided a detailed explanation denying any criminal conduct.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors decided not to file charges after determining there was insufficient evidence to prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.

Calderon has been on administrative leave since his arrest.

Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani says he will remain on leave while the police department continues its administrative investigation into the matter.