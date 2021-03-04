DA recommends pre-trial diversion for 5 defendants in SLO protest case

The people facing charges related to the July 21 Black Lives Matter protest in San Luis Obispo were back in court Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office asked the court to offer pre-trial diversion to five of the seven defendants - Amman Asfaw, Marcus Montgomery, Josh Powell, Sam Grocott, and Jerad Hill.

That means they could have their charges dismissed if they successfully complete the program.

Diversion can include requirements such as community service and writing an apology letter.

Many of the defendants' attorneys commented that they would advise their clients against taking the deal.

Grocott's attorney told KSBY News they would accept the deal, only if District Attorney Dan Dow resigns from office.

The option was not offered to Tianna Arata who faces 13 misdemeanors and Robert Lastra who is facing a felony charge for allegedly throwing a skateboard through a car's window.

All of the defendants are expected back in court on April 9.