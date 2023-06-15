Daily, non-stop Las Vegas flights to begin taking off from San Luis Obispo airport

Daily, non-stop flights to Las Vegas will begin taking off from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport by the end of the year.

The airport announced the addition of the new flight on Thursday, saying it was due to growing demand for travel between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas.

“We anticipate that the LAS-SBP route will contribute to increased passenger traffic, benefiting our airport and the region as a whole,” said Director of Airports Courtney Johnson.

Service will begin December 15 on a 76-seat Embraer E175.

“Las Vegas has been a key market for SLO CAL for several years and this new service only amplifies that. Our region’s outdoor adventure, wine, diverse community experiences and a slower pace of life, are in great demand from Las Vegas travelers. This continued growth in air service is critical to supporting local business development and creating access to additional one-stop markets,” said Visit SLO CAL CEO and President Chuck Davison.

Alaska has been offering flights from San Luis Obispo to Seattle, San Diego and Portland and says Las Vegas is one of the most popular destinations that does not currently have nonstop service.

The airport says 2023 is projected to be the busiest year in the airport’s history.

