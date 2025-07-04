Daisy is our star-spangled Pet of the Week

Every week, we feature available animals from Central Coast shelters, and this week is Daisy's turn in the spotlight!
Eight-year-old pit-mix Daisy comes to us from the San Luis Obispo Animal Services Shelter.
She came to the shelter as a stray but because of her amazing social skills and cute tricks quickly became the greeter for the shelter's office.
She is a big goofy girl, at about 75 lbs she loves to play and be around people. She will do best as the only pet in an active household.
As a reminder, more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than at any other time of the year. Make sure to microchip your pets and keep them inside tonight.