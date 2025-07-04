Daisy is our star-spangled Pet of the Week

Every week, we feature available animals from Central Coast shelters, and this week is Daisy's turn in the spotlight!

Eight-year-old pit-mix Daisy comes to us from the San Luis Obispo Animal Services Shelter.

She came to the shelter as a stray but because of her amazing social skills and cute tricks quickly became the greeter for the shelter's office.

She is a big goofy girl, at about 75 lbs she loves to play and be around people. She will do best as the only pet in an active household.

As a reminder, more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than at any other time of the year. Make sure to microchip your pets and keep them inside tonight.

Click here for full details on Daisy!