Dallidet Adobe hosting Family Day this weekend

History Center of San Luis Obispo County
A gardening wagon will be raffled off at the Dallidet Adobe's Family Day on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 31, 2023
The Dallidet Adobe in San Luis Obispo will host Family Day this Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include a garden scavenger hunt, a pop-up petting zoo with goats and chickens, live music, face painting, history lessons, vegetable mini-gardens to take home and grow, games, and more.

A gardening wagon full of tools and supplies will also be raffled off.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Tickets are available on the History Center's website.

Following Family Day, the Dallidet Gardens will be open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

