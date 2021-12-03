Dan + Shay are the first concert announced for the 2022 CA Mid-State Fair

Organizers with the California Mid-State Fair announced Friday that country/pop superstars Dan + Shay will perform in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The concert will take place Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act has not been announced yet.

This is the first time the duo has performed at the Mid-State Fair.

The duo just released their fourth studio album Good Things which features their hit song "10,000 hours" with Justin Beiber. They are also known for their songs "Speechless," "Tequila," and "All To Myself."

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021, starting at 10:00 am on this website.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and organizers say this year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"